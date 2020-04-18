7. Wesley Matthews, 6-5, Madison Memorial, 2005

Wes Matthews - Bucks

Matthews claimed a starting role as a rookie and has 10,366 points in 11 seasons. Of all the undrafted players in NBA history, only David Wesley (11,842) and John Starks (10,829) have scored more points than Matthews and his 13.2 career average is No. 1. Matthews is a reliable 3-point shooter, an elite defender and has a high basketball IQ, which this season allowed him to fit in seamlessly with the Bucks, who had the NBA's best record when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season. A title would immediately push Matthews several spots up the list.

