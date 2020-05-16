7. MATTHEWS

Wesley Matthews (above), an 11-year NBA shooting guard who now starts for the Milwaukee Bucks, is the best basketball player to ever come out of Madison. He led Madison Memorial to a WIAA state title and was a four-year starter at Marquette. Wesley came by his athletic ability honestly. His father Wes averaged 18.1 as a three-year starter at UW and his mother, Pam Moore, was a two-time WIAA state track champion at Memorial and won a national championship in the 400 meters as a senior at UW. As a freshman, she led the UW women's basketball team in scoring and rebounding but dropped the sport to concentrate on track. Wes was well-traveled in his nine NBA seasons but played on back-to-back Los Angeles Lakers championship teams in the late 1980s.