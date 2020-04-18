7. Clay Matthews, OLB, USC (No. 26, 2009)

In a rare move in 2009, Packers general manager Ted Thompson traded back up into the first round to take Matthews, a third-generation NFL player who’d seen limited action at USC for much of his career. But his football bloodlines showed through and he enters his 10th NFL season having been selected to six Pro Bowls while holding the franchise’s all-time record for sacks with 80. But his most memorable play has to be the fumble he forced during Super Bowl XLV, when the Pittsburgh Steelers had captured the momentum. The Packers might not have won their 13th title without it.