7. Chris Shula

Résumé: Now — Rams outside linebackers coach. Previously — Shula, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula and son of former Cincinnati head coach David Shula, just finished his fourth season with the Rams and his time in L.A. overlapped with LaFleur’s. Before joining McVay’s staff in 2017, he spent two years with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive quality control coach. Set to turn 35 next week, Shula was McVay’s college teammate at Miami (Ohio) for four years.

Quote, unquote: “I probably get more questions about Sean and going to college with Sean than I do about being a Shula,” Shula told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019. “It’s pretty funny that now that association has taken precedent. We would be the two guys who would get up and do sprints on the beach,” Shula said. “Our other buddies would be like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ That’s just kind of how we always were.”