7 Bedroom Home in Madison - $925,000

7 Bedroom Home in Madison - $925,000

No show til 4/8. Custom Spring Harbor Home w/Lake Mendota views has much to offer! This 7bed/4bath was remodeled in 2004 adding a Primary Suite w/walk-in closet, walk-in tile shower & adjacent Nursery/Reading Room & beautiful great room with tree-top views overlooking the lake. Main Level also features cathedral wood ceilings w/red oak floor, Chef’s Kitchen w/massive Granite Island, SS appliances & breakfast bar. Formal living room w/lots of natural light, hardwood floor & fireplace. Work-From-Home in this unique Office/Library/Bonus RM w/loft, built-ins & views of Black Hawk Country Club. New paver patio offers a serene space to entertain guests around the built-in firepit. Oversized 2car garage w/courtyard entry has plenty of indoor/outdoor storage space. Walk to Hilldale, playground

