RP $530,000-$550,000. Beautiful Victorian Home just a few blocks from Lake Ripley! Old world charm & character w/modern conveniences. Original woodwork, pocket doors, crown molding, wood flrs, grand staircase, built-ins. Kitchen w/tray ceiling, granite counters & butler's pantry. The original Owner’s suite was recently expanded to add 2 lg bdrms & living space (960 sq ft) but still connect to the original upstairs bdrm w/whirlpool tub, shower, vaulted ceiling, 2 closets! Double .72 acre lot w/beautiful landscaping, potential room for garage. Vinyl siding. Outside living areas include 16x14 patio w/pergola & 32-ft. front porch! Currently used as a B&B - Covington Manor - great living space for the owner w/option for additional revenue.