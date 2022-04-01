 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $550,000

The sellers move across the world means a world of savings for you. Almost 5,800 sq ft with a heated indoor pool and 2 living “wings”. Includes 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, platform stair lift, ceiling track system, 3 furnaces (one for each wing + pool), back up generator....all on 2.4 acres with trout creek access! Newer engineered bamboo flooring in living room and owner's suite. Newer concrete patio. Pool has new heater, filter, pump, liner, concrete floor decking (8ft deep). Newer windows and patio doors in last 9 years! Kitchen has new updates incl NEW Granite countertops, backsplash, vent hood, painted cabinets, cooktop, sink, lighting! New doors, NEW deck, NEW patio pavers, tons of new updates! New garage doors coming in April.

