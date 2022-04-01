The sellers move across the world means a world of savings for you. Almost 5,800 sq ft with a heated indoor pool and 2 living “wings”. Includes 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, platform stair lift, ceiling track system, 3 furnaces (one for each wing + pool), back up generator....all on 2.4 acres with trout creek access! Newer engineered bamboo flooring in living room and owner's suite. Newer concrete patio. Pool has new heater, filter, pump, liner, concrete floor decking (8ft deep). Newer windows and patio doors in last 9 years! Kitchen has new updates incl NEW Granite countertops, backsplash, vent hood, painted cabinets, cooktop, sink, lighting! New doors, NEW deck, NEW patio pavers, tons of new updates! New garage doors coming in April.
7 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ben Carlson earned two starts for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team this season. He has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
An injury to OLB Nick Herbig opens the door for a classmate, the new-look offensive line and more are covered in this report from the Badgers' first spring practice open to reporters.
The design phase will begin this summer for the Wisconsin Historical Society's new Capitol Square museum.
Drawing conclusions on an individual player’s shooting ability based on one season of work isn’t fair. Just ask former Wisconsin men's basketball standouts Ben Brust and Jordan Taylor.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says ‘it was going to be difficult to put the team we wanted’ around Aaron Rodgers
From the "tough decision" to trade star wideout Davante Adams to the chances of Rodgers playing out his career in Green Bay, Gutekunst discussed a range of topics with reporters Monday at the NFL Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
The man who was killed in the street Wednesday was leaving the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
At 8, he could see the whey: UW-Madison's lone master cheesemaker shares his knowledge with Wisconsin
Gary Grossen grew up working for his family's cheese factory and now works for the university's Center for Dairy Research.
Badgers football recruiting leader Mickey Turner discusses what made him leave his on-field coaching role and what the recruiting department will look like under his direction.
Former Badgers guard Brad Davison will show off his skills in three competitions at the Final Four.