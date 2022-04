The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Ebiketie, who surely had the Packers’ eyes on him during pro day in Happy Valley, was born in Cameroon and came to Washington, D.C. at age 12. After starting his college career at Temple, he transferred to Penn State and had a breakout 2021 season (17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks). Being a one-year starter should give teams pause, but his athleticism and potential are tantalizing.