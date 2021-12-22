7 – 2017 Cotton Bowl: No. 8 UW 24, No. 12 Western Michigan 12

The Badgers were still stinging from wasting a 21-point lead in a 38-31 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten title game, but they still earned an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl. There wasn’t anything sexy about playing an opponent from the MAC, but the Broncos were unbeaten and had a coach that liked to talk. Perhaps too much, in fact, and UW fans by the end of the week were happy they’d never have to hear from P.J. Fleck again. Four days later, Fleck row, row, rowed his boat to Minnesota.