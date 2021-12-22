 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
7 – 2017 Cotton Bowl: No. 8 UW 24, No. 12 Western Michigan 12
0 Comments

7 – 2017 Cotton Bowl: No. 8 UW 24, No. 12 Western Michigan 12

  • 0
2017 Cotton Bowl

The Badgers were still stinging from wasting a 21-point lead in a 38-31 loss to Penn State in the Big Ten title game, but they still earned an invitation to a New Year’s Six bowl. There wasn’t anything sexy about playing an opponent from the MAC, but the Broncos were unbeaten and had a coach that liked to talk. Perhaps too much, in fact, and UW fans by the end of the week were happy they’d never have to hear from P.J. Fleck again. Four days later, Fleck row, row, rowed his boat to Minnesota.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq's Christians get ready for Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics