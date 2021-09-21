6 tribes sue Wisconsin to try to stop November wolf hunt

The DNR's latest estimates put Wisconsin's wolf population at roughly 1,000. Opponents say hunters probably killed at least a quarter of the population if poaching is included.

"In our treaty rights, we're supposed to share with the state 50-50 in our resources and we're feeling that we're not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February," John Johnson Sr., president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The Ojibwe word for "wolf" is Ma'iingan, and the Indigenous people of the Great Lakes region often call themselves Anishinaabe. The wolf holds a sacred place in their creation story.

"To the Anishinaabe, the Ma'iingan are our brothers. The legends and stories tell us as brothers we walk hand in hand together. What happens to the Ma'iingan happens to humanity," Marvin Defoe, an official and elder with Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said in the statement.

The six tribes are being represented by Earthjustice, which is one of several groups that are also suing the federal government over the Trump administration's decision last November to lift Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. and return management authority to the states.