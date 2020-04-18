6. Sterling Sharpe, WR, South Carolina (No. 7, 1988)

The Packers have had plenty of really good wide receivers over the past three decades during their renaissance, but the best of the bunch — and the one whose truncated career inspires lots of what-ifs — was Sharpe. Before his career-ending neck injury, Sharpe never missed a game in his seven seasons in Green Bay, catching 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns in only 112 games. Chosen by GM Tom Braatz and the personnel staff that preceded Ron Wolf & Co., Sharpe led the NFL in receptions three times, in receiving yards once and in touchdowns twice, including his NFL-leading and Packers single-season franchise record 18 TDs in 1994. The brevity of his career appears to be the only thing keeping him from enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.