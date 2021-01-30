6. Kris Kocurek

Résumé: Now — San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach. Previously — The 42-year-old Kocurek spent nine seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Miami Dolphins before joining the 49ers in 2019. He spent two years working under now-Jets head coach Robert Saleh, one of LaFleur’s closest friends, and LaFleur could want to mimic the scheme Saleh ran in San Francisco.

Quote, unquote: “Gray area always creates hesitation. You want these players playing in a world of black and white, so they know what's expected of them so they can go as fast as humanly possible,” Saleh told NFL.com last year. “Kocurek is the definition of black and white. He's very clear and cut with what he's asking of the players. He's very clear and cut with his techniques.”