The only problem with Eric's unprecedented sweep of the five men's speed skating events in the 1980 Olympics (above) was that the final race was overshadowed by Team USA's upset of the Soviet Union in men's hockey the night before. Winning every race from 500 meters to 10,000 meters remains the greatest individual performance in winter Olympic history and, along with three World All-Round and four World Sprint titles, made Heiden an international superstar. His younger sister Beth, slowed by an ankle injury, managed only a bronze medal in speed skating in the same Olympics. However, Beth was a tremendous all-around athlete who won the World All-Round Championship in speed skating in 1979, the World Cycling Championship in 1980 and, as a student at Vermont, the individual title in the NCAA cross country ski meet in 1983. Eric also went into bicycle racing, competing in the Tour de France in 1986.