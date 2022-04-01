6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $899,500

High-end & luxurious finishes await in this spectacular 6 bedroom home nestled in the heart of Hawks Landing! You will love the sprawling floor plan with over 5,000 sq/ft finished offering multiple living spaces, maple floors & gorgeous catwalk staircase. Beautiful kitchen ft. SS appliances, double oven, two sinks, granite island, beverage area, dinette plus formal dining. Upper level Owners Suite feels like you’re stepping into your own wing with an over sized sitting area, trey ceilings w/ spa like bathroom ft. Jetted tub, walk in shower and another bonus room! Freshly finished lower level w/ walk out includes living room, bedroom, den/rec room!