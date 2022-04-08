High-end & luxurious finishes await in this spectacular 6 bedroom home nestled in the heart of Hawks Landing! You will love the sprawling floor plan with over 5,000 sq/ft finished offering multiple living spaces, maple floors & gorgeous catwalk staircase. Beautiful kitchen ft. SS appliances, double oven, two sinks, granite island, beverage area, dinette plus formal dining. Upper level Owners Suite feels like you’re stepping into your own wing with an over sized sitting area, trey ceilings w/ spa like bathroom ft. Jetted tub, walk in shower and another bonus room! Freshly finished lower level w/ walk out includes living room, bedroom, den/rec room!
6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $859,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.
Unofficial results in contested county and municipal races in Dane County and school races and referendums in the surrounding area.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove of Middleton.
10.8% of hospital nursing jobs in Wisconsin were vacant last year, the highest level since 2005, a new report said.