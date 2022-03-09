Magnificent custom build with only 1 owner is now available to you! Functional floor plan yet grand features complete this home. Main level includes 2 story foyer & living room w/ gas FP, floor-to-ceiling windows, formal dining (or flex room). Beautiful chef’s kitchen w/ stainless appliances (brand new Samsung fridge), granite counter tops, ample cabinets & stunning hardwood floors throughout. Main level owners suite w/ tray ceilings, dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower & closet. 3 spacious bedrooms up w/ full bath. Finished lower level with over 1,000 add’l sq/ft offers 2 more bedrooms, 1.5 bath, plus a full kitchen and living area (w/ projector) - the perfect MIL suite! Lovely screened in porch w/ walk out to flat yard is perfect for outdoor activities. Great West Side location!
6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $739,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Johnny Davis left Sunday's game after being injured on a flagrant foul by an ejected Nebraska player. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Here's the latest.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Jim Polzin: Greg Gard couldn't figure out how to make Johnny Davis mad. But he did help make him great
Johnny Davis likely will play his final home game for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday. This is the story of the first time Badgers coach Greg Gard watched him play and how they’ve built their relationship.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after No. 10 UW fell to Nebraska 74-73 on senior day at the Kohl Center.
Chris Vogt has been a Badgers player for just one season, while Brad Davison is finishing up his fifth. The short amount of time together didn’t stop them from forming a tight knit bond.
Money in the bank: Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn cashing in on Big Ten title-winning shot with shirt deal
Just hours after the freshman point guard hit a 3-pointer off the glass to lift the Badgers past Purdue to secure a share of the Big Ten title, fans could purchase merchandise commemorating the moment.
Jim Polzin: Brutal season leaves Wisconsin with a decision to make on future of men's hockey program
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato has a plan to avoid another season like this one. But will he get a chance to implement that plan? And should he?
In 2019, James "Moose" Werner sold the bar and restaurant, which he owned for 39 years, to Dale Beck, who owns North of the Bayou, on Madison's Far East Side.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be among highest-paid coordinators in FBS, while offensive line coach Bob Bostad's salary rose more than 60%.