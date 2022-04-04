6 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,799,900

Showing starts April 1st. Custom-built home, high ceiling, on 1.5 acre corner lot, 2nd owner located in the Pheasant Point neighborhood within Middleton School District. Home features every available amenity including a dramatic, open concept great room with grand staircase and a wall of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard with 1,200 square feet of maintenance free decking and a private patio. Cozy 4 season room, Spacious, high end kitchen. Luxurious main level master suite and 2nd additional en-suite bedrooms with full bath. Spectacular lower level rec room, family room, exercise room, full kitchen with bar, home theatre, Heated, huge 6th bdrm with full bath LL finished 2000 sqft 6+car garage.