This custom, sprawling, stunning home is a once in a lifetime opportunity! With over 6000 SF of living space, sitting on over 5 acres, the possibilities for you to make this your dream home are endless! You'll love the spacious floor plan spread across 3 levels, the ample storage throughout & the main floor primary bedroom suite complete with a luxurious private bathroom featuring custom tile, double vanities, jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. All 6 bedrooms have large, walk-in closets! Fully finished basement has a fantastic walk out to back patio + firepit, & features 3 full bedrooms, full bathroom w/ shower + jacuzzi tub & a full kitchenette. Bonus home gym & office in lower level! Enjoy sitting on oversized deck or in the gazebo doing birdwatching & overlooking the garden & fruit trees!
6 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The attendance for the match is expected to surpass the 16,833 who watched Wisconsin take on Florida in the Kohl Center on Sept. 16, 2022.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…