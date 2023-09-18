This custom, sprawling, stunning home is a once in a lifetime opportunity! With over 6000 SF of living space, sitting on over 5 acres, the possibilities for you to make this your dream home are endless! You'll love the spacious floor plan spread across 3 levels, the ample storage throughout & the main floor primary bedroom suite complete with a luxurious private bathroom featuring custom tile, double vanities, jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. All 6 bedrooms have large, walk-in closets! Fully finished basement has a fantastic walk out to back patio + firepit, & features 3 full bedrooms, full bathroom w/ shower + jacuzzi tub & a full kitchenette. Bonus home gym & office in lower level! Enjoy sitting on oversized deck or in the gazebo doing birdwatching & overlooking the garden & fruit trees!