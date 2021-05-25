Sprawling home w/3 levels of living, and designer finishes that will sure to delight! Here you’ll find over 5000 sq ft, 6 Bedrooms/3 full baths & 2-1/2 baths in a very versatile floor plan offering single-level living or multi-generational w/a private entrance. Enjoy a grand open floor plan, everything on the first floor was taken down to the studs. Remodeled kitchen with soapstone countertop, marble backsplash, slate appliances, huge Kitchen Island and pantry. Walnut floors, large living space, expansive windows. The spacious master has an en suite w/walk in shower, free standing soaking tub, two master closets and it’s own den. 2nd floor 3bdrms/1.5 bath, kitchen, dinette & LR. FR. Great mother in law space or single family (Park in rear drive, front steps under construction.) View More
6 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $525000
