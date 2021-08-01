6 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,000

Fabulous home with very versatile floor plan offering single-level living or multi-family w/a private entrance. Space abound with over 5000 sq ft, 6 Bedrooms/3 full baths & 2-1/2 baths in a completely remodeled home with designer finishes. Grand open floor plan, everything on the first floor was taken down to the studs. Cooks kitchen with soapstone countertop, marble backsplash, slate appliances, huge Kitchen Island and pantry. Walnut floors, large living space, expansive windows. The spacious master has an en suite w/walk in shower, free standing soaking tub, two master closets w/it’s own den. 2nd floor 3bdrms/1.5 bath, kitchen, dinette & LR. FR. Back deck & patio ready. Think Air B 'n B , Mother in law suite or single or multi generational space. Please park in driveway on the South St.