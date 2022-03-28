 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,190,000

  Updated
Longing for tranquility and convenience to Downtown Madison? This is a rare opportunity to over 4.5 private acres minutes to State Capitol! Spectacular brick and cedar home nestled on a partially wooded lot. 5+ bedrooms, saltwater inground pool, MULTIPLE decks, wood burning fireplaces, abundance of natural light filters through many windows. Relax on the main level w/3 bdrms, spacious sunroom off kitchen and family room. Entertain in formal dining/living room. LL offers game room, 2 bdrms w/en-suite baths. Primary bdrm w/2 walk in closets, whirlpool bath, heated floor and walk-in shower. Library enters to recreational room, home office/bdrm located on 2nd level. Multiple garages for vehicles, boats, toys, and storage. Low Town of Dunn taxes. Minutes from new Oregon Elementary School.

