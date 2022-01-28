 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $607,900

No showings until 1/29/22 at 10 am. There is so much to love about this beautiful ranch home. Welcoming entry leads you into the stunning living area with vaulted ceilings, lrg windows & transom windows make it bright and sunny. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Open concept leads you to the kitchen which includes an island w/breakfast bar and pantry. 3 bedrooms on main level and 3 bedrooms in LL leave you with options for great office space. The master suite is what you've been waiting for, spacious with tray ceilings, two walk-in closets, huge tiled shower & double sinks. Enjoy the bonus family room in the LL with a kitchenette that walks out to a brick patio overlooking the big yard. Laundry & mudroom right off the 3 car garage. So much more, so do not miss out on calling this HOME!

