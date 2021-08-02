 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,550,000

6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,550,000

6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,550,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this custom 6 bed, 5.5 bath home stately situated on impressive 3.3 wooded acre lot in Middleton School district. Perfect flexible space for today’s needs. Home offers everything you could want in peaceful, private, picturesque setting. Main level includes gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous custom cabinetry & countertops, high-end appliances, spacious island + adjacent dining area & large walk-in pantry, two LR spaces, office, dining/piano room & guest room w/full bath. Enjoy well-appointed UL with 4 generous bedrooms and 3 baths, includes expansive primary suite with large walk-in closet and beautiful designer bath. Finished walk-out lower level loaded w/flexible space includes exercise room, workshop, rec room, bedroom/office & full bath. 3 car garage. See Docs!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics