Prepared to be impressed! Meticulously renovated & reimagined, every sqft of this home has been completely transformed. Backing up to the Prairie Home Estates conservancy this 6BR estate is teeming w/ premium finishes & materials. Dream House cabinetry, Cambria tops, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pella windows & doors, high end Kohler fixtures, whole house home automation for entertainment & lighting control, hardwood flooring, upscale decorative lighting, Tailored Living closets, upgraded shingles, Hardie board siding, expanded 5 car heated garage and so much more. Outdoor living area includes large patio w/ pergola, secluded hot tub, basketball court, private firepit area and year-round sunsets. Showings begin Wednesday September 20th.
6 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them.
After a season of drama and negotiations, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night for his new team, the…
The company and its owner are embroiled in lawsuits with the town of Minocqua and Onieda County over zoning issues.
The attendance for the match is expected to surpass the 16,833 who watched Wisconsin take on Florida in the Kohl Center on Sept. 16, 2022.
The state's best player, a Wisconsin men's soccer recruit, opted not to defend Verona's title. He offered insight into his decision, which sta…