 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

Showings start/during Open House on 6/12. VRP $424,900-$450,000. Great 2 flat with amazing location and potential! Owner occupy, Investment, covert to a single family (by opening stairwell)…bring your imagination. Huge attic with endless possibilities! The current tenants will be moving to a month-to-month lease with 90-day vacancy notice; this will allow the new owners ultimate flexibility as they decide how to best utilize the property moving forward.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rain slowing traffic in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics