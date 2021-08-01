6 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

Showings start/during Open House on 6/12. VRP $424,900-$450,000. Great 2 flat with amazing location and potential! Owner occupy, Investment, covert to a single family (by opening stairwell)…bring your imagination. Huge attic with endless possibilities! The current tenants will be moving to a month-to-month lease with 90-day vacancy notice; this will allow the new owners ultimate flexibility as they decide how to best utilize the property moving forward.