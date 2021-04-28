6. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC

The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Alijah Vera-Tucker (above) was a left tackle for the Trojans in ex-Packers backup QB Graham Harrell’s offense, and the Packers have historically taken college left tackles and converted them to guards with much success. An excellent pass blocker with terrific balance, feet and hands, he needs to get stronger but has just scratched the surface of his talent and has significant upside with only 19 games of college experience.