The Badgers were in the Big Ten title hunt until opening November with back-to-back losses to Penn State and Iowa. Still, the buildup to this one was exciting because it was a farewell to Barry Alvarez and he’d never ever coach another game for the Badgers, right? Oops. Orlando would end up being my least-favorite bowl destination but I didn’t know that before this trip, so it had no impact on my grade.
6 – 2006 Capital One Bowl: No. 21 UW 24, No. 7 Auburn 10
Related to this story
My advice earlier this season when the University of Wisconsin football team clinched bowl eligibility — and this suggestion still stands — is…