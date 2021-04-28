5. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Teven Jenkins (above) is big, powerful and athletic. He doesn’t have ideal arm length for a tackle (33 1/2 inches), but neither did Bryan Bulaga, and he turned out to be a very good player in Green Bay as the Packers’ 2010 first-round pick. Jenkins projects as a tackle or a guard, and given the Packers’ offensive line uncertainties after left tackle David Bakhtiari’s torn ACL and the free-agent departures of all-pro center Corey Linsley and experienced guard Lane Taylor, augmenting the depth up front is a primary need.