5. Packers trade CB Fred Vinson and 6th-round pick to Seattle for RB Ahman Green and 5th-round pick

Ahman Green (above), a former third-round pick from Nebraska, had fallen out of favor with Seattle head coach Mike Holmgren because of his frequent fumbling. Holmgren, the former Green Bay head coach who’d led the 1996 Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI title, had the dual role of coach and general manager and decided to move Green to his old team. It proved to be a colossal mistake.

Fred Vinson, a 1999 second-round draft pick from Vanderbilt, suffered a torn ACL in his knee while playing basketball during training camp that summer and missed the entire 2000 season. He never played a snap for the Seahawks and his NFL career consisted of the 14 tackles, two interceptions and one sack he’d had for the Packers in 1999.

Green, meanwhile, would go on to become the Packers’ all-time rushing leader with 8,322 career yards while scoring 68 career touchdowns. In his first seven seasons in Green Bay, Green would crack the 1,000-yard barrier six times, including a single-season record 1,883 rushing yards in 2003. He returned to the Packers in 2009 after injuries struck the Packers and gained 160 more yards — enough to give him the franchise career record.

“I knew once given the chance I could do the things I'm doing here now in Green Bay,” Green told the State Journal in 2003. “In Seattle, me worrying about the (playing) time I wasn't getting playing out there probably would have hurt me more than anything. I'm a patient guy, so I knew my opportunity would come with Seattle or whatever team that I got dealt to. Just give me a shot, I'll show you what I can do.”