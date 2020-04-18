5. Herb Adderley, DB, Michigan State (No. 12, 1961)

5. Herb Adderley, DB, Michigan State (No. 12, 1961)

Green Bay Packers - Herb Adderley

A five-time all-pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the 1960s all-decade team and NFL’s 50th anniversary team, not only was Adderley a great cover corner in his heyday, his speed and coverage skills would have translated well to today’s game and he’d probably have been a star now just like he was then. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980, teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Bart Starr once called Adderley “the greatest cornerback to ever play the game.” He’ll get no argument here.

