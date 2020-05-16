Most people know Paul as UW's football coach for the last five seasons, but the Chryst history goes much deeper than that. Paul's father George (above) was a Madison Edgewood grad who played for UW in the 1950s and was an assistant coach in the 1970s before becoming coach and athletic director at UW-Platteville in 1979. His Pioneers teams had a 79-60-2 record, but he is best known for getting the Chicago Bears to move their training camp in Platteville and hiring Bo Ryan as his basketball coach. Oldest son Rick Chryst played baseball at Notre Dame and was commissioner of the Mid-American Conference for 10 years. Second son Geep played football at Princeton and was a long-time NFL assistant coach. Paul quarterbacked Platteville to a WIAA state title and played quarterback and tight end for the Badgers. He was UW's record-setting offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2011 and has a sparkling 52-16 record in five seasons as head coach.