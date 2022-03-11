5 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $604,900

This 2019 Parade home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a newly finished basement! ??Main level complete with flex den/office, ½ bath, cozy living room w/gas fireplace, laundry/mudroom, in addition to bright kitchen w/SS apps, granite counters, custom backsplash, & huge pantry. Kitchen opens to maintenance-free deck overlooking mature backyard trees. Garage with 3 stalls for plenty of storage. Upstairs you’ll find 4 bedrooms, most with walk-in closets, including tray ceiling primary bed with tiled shower, dual vanity, and barn door entrance to large walk-in closet. Walk-out lower level recently completed with 5th bedroom, full bath, family room, and kitchenette-perfect for entertaining!