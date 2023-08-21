Why build when you can lock in your interest rate now, on this former parade home that feels like new! Perfect for entertaining, this home is kitty-corner from the neighborhood pool & park, property abuts neighborhood retention area for added privacy, maintenance free deck overlooking yard, concrete patio w/fire pit, and fenced yard! Quality & Custom Built home that has a number of noticeable upgrades! Some include, finished lower level w/walk out to yard, wet bar, bedroom and full bath. Main & Upper floors have thoughtful layout with open concept feel, creative storage areas, fireplace, cooks kitchen w/ large kitchen island, hardwood floors, attached garage, ceiling designs to make rooms feel elegant, cubby system, and more! All in Waunakee schools!!