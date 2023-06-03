Be blown away by Kilkenny Farm’s newest addition! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home truly has it all. Upon entry be greeted by a 2-story foyer leading into the spacious open concept floor plan w/ LVP flooring, sleek matte black fixtures, 2 story tiled gas fireplace w/ built-ins & more! Chef’s kitchen feat. SS apps, custom amish built cabinets, large walk-in pantry, beverage station, pot filler, expansive breakfast bar/island w/ waterfall edge, & separate dining area w/ walk-out to screened in porch. Main lvl's owner’s suite w/ a luxurious private en-suite bath offers dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk-in tile shower w/ 3 shower heads. Find 4 add't. bedrooms upstairs accompanied by 2 full baths & a loft area. Unfinished/exposed basement is ready for all your future ideas! Est. completion mid August