2023 Spring Parade Home - This modern home is spectacular from the outside to inside. Cement board siding, steel cedar siding, and Trex decking make this home maintenance free. Open floor plan with stunning modern amenities. Custom Amish cabinets, quartz & granite tops, LVP flooring, 5 bedrm + exercise room or large office in lower level. LL bar, game rm, rec room and plenty of light from extra large windows. This home will not disappoint! Available June 30th after MABA Parade of Homes. No showings during POH dates - Jun 16-Jun 25, 2023.