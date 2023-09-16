New construction in Waunakee/Westbridge Subdivision you don’t want to miss! Ready early September 2023. Attention to detail and quality craftsmanship is evident when you enter this 5 BR/3.5 bath 2-story. Open concept plan with large great rm/fireplace, custom cabinets w/quartz countertops & built-ins throughout. Mudroom w/lockers & drop zone plus home office. Custom kitchen w/walk-in pantry, high-end appliances & dining space. Entire first floor & Primary BR w/engineered oak floors. Primary plus 3 other BR on floor 2 w/BR 5 in finished LL. Wet bar and family RM complete the lower level. Three-season w/LVP flooring, porch conversion windows & cedar ceiling. Home exterior is LP siding and shake with stone veneer. Drywalled/sprayed 3-car garage w/floor drain & water spigot.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $929,000
