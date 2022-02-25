 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $919,000

Showings start 1 pm on Fri 2/25. Adjacent lot included. Distinguished one of a kind ranch home. Great room w/gas fireplace, new carpeting and windows w/view of the Capitol. 10 Ft. Ceilings & 8 Ft. doors throughout main level. Office features coffered ceiling, new carpeting and french doors. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/cherry cabinets, induction cooktop, double ovens, granite island, quartz countertops and slate appliances. Dining room offers tray ceiling, butlers pantry and wine closet. Primary suite has view of the Capitol, large two sink vanity, walk in shower, separate toilet and huge walk-in closet. LL family room with gas fireplace and large granite bar that leads to a Cedar/Pine screened in porch w/hot tub. Maintenance free deck. Storage space galore! MUST SEE!

