Absolutely stunning, basically new 2 story home in Waunakee’s Kilkenny Farms. You’ll love all of the eye-catching details and upscale finishes! Gourmet kitchen features Quartz counters, oversized island, SS apps, open shelving, tile backsplash, & walk-in pantry. Main lvl office w/built-in shelving and glass doors is the ideal work-from-home space. Spacious upper lvl holds 4 beds & 2 baths, and a desirable upstairs laundry room. Primary bedroom is enhanced with beautiful beamed ceilings & large ensuite w/soaking tub. Exposed lower lvl includes 5th bedroom, full bath, family room, & wet bar for entertaining. Relax on the screen porch while the kids jump on the in-ground trampoline! Kilkenny Farms boasts a park, sport courts, and neighborhood pool plus several new shops & restaurants!
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $889,000
