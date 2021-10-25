 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $884,000

  • Updated
Bowers Construction brings you this well-appointed 2 story home in Waunakee's Kilkenny Farms with 3883 sq ft. Large windows, gas FP wrapped in shiplap w/mosaic tile surround, quartz counters, hw floors thruout main level w/top-of-the-line finishes. Custom eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar island, stainless GE Cafè apps, subway tile backsplash, huge pantry w/wine chiller & appliance counter. Master suite w/2-spray tiled shower, soaker tub, dbl vanity, walk-in closet. Also upstairs are 2nd bed suite, 3rd/4th bed w/JnJ shared bath, 2nd flr laundry. Lower level offers walkout from rec rm, game rm w/wet bar, 5th bdrm & full bath. Mudroom, private office w/french doors, 4ssn rm w/slider windows & grill deck, 3car garage complete this beautiful home.

