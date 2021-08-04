 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,900

RP: $799,900-849,900. Feature-rich custom-built home in coveted Savannah Village near parks/trails and school. Main level Master w/ fireplace, tray ceiling, shower/jetted tub, and 2 walk-in closets. Formal dining & butler’s pantry. Hardwood floors with cherry inlays. Huge bonus room ideal for playroom/art studio or craft room. Work from home? Got you covered! ML office with built-ins and a large multi-station office/computer room in LL. Dream Homes finished LL: theater room, rec rm, granite bar w/ partial kitchen, exercise rm, sauna, and steam shower. Mudroom/laundry on main level and 2nd floor laundry. Oversized 3-car garage w/ epoxy floor. See attached for Upgrades. $10K credit for deck/rail or Seller to refinish prior to closing. See Feature sheet.

