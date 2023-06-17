Beautiful, quality built 2 story in convenient, well appointed Kilkenny Farms. Its all in the details w/ wood ceiling beams, built-in cabinets, shiplap accent walls, + hard woodfloors. Open floor plan. Great room w/ wall of windows + gas burning fireplace connects to dining area & kitchen featuring white cabinets, large center island w/ seating, tiled backsplash + large pantry. Walkout access to back deck + wonderful screened porch. 2nd floor primary ensuite including chair rail, tray ceiling, walk-in closet & spacious bath w/ separate tub + shower & double vanity. Upper level w/ 3 addtl beds + full bath + laundry. LL rec room w/ great exposure, 5th bedroom + full bath. Big mudroom complete w/ cubbies + storage cabinets. Large, level fenced backyard. 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Vegas Golden Knights' NHL championship was a milestone victory for a Madison native.
Two fish longer than 50 inches were caught in the two-day tournament, but more sponsors are needed for the Professional Musky Tournament Trail…
The warming trend will continue in southern Wisconsin Tuesday through Thursday despite showers and storms returning to the area. Find out how …
Bradley Czebotar was village president from 2012 to 2021.
Viewed from the perspective of Republican state legislators, it’s easy to see why some of them repeatedly question the University of Wisconsin…