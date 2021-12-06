 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $789,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $789,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $789,900

Welcome Home! Located on 1/2 acre with exceptional out door space offering grilling station & fire pit for those chilly night's ahead! Gourmet kitchen with an eat-in dining area, leads out to a lovely screened in porch. Great room offers open concept living with a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace! Natural light filters throughout! Main level primary sleeping area with walk in shower and separate soaking tub, walk in closet and laundry. Lower level walk out, game room, bedroom and bonus room currently used as yoga space. PLUS 3 car garage!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics