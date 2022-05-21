 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $749,900

Showings start Friday 5/20. Move-in ready 5bed/ 3 bath Classic Customs Home in the desirable Westbridge Neighborhood in Waunakee! Walk-in to beautiful hardwood floors, great room with cathedral ceiling and upgraded gas fireplace! Open kitchen offers quartz countertops, whirlpool SS appliances, pantry & Island. Other ML features include laundry/mud room w/custom lockers, screen porch + deck and primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet, curbless walk-in tile shower & dual vanities! LL features rec room w/ wet bar, full bath, exercise/flex room and walk-out to back patio! Westbridge Community offers swimming pool, parks, walking paths and more! You won’t want to miss this listing!

