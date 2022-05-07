Showings start 5/6. Welcome home to this gorgeous, better than new, 5 bedroom + workout room, 3.5 bath rnch in Vienna (Waunakee Schools, lower taxes, & easy commute to Madison) backing up to the greenspace in Nature Valley. Enjoy the fireplace & open floor plan boasting over 3500 finished sqft, w/split bedroom layout, along with being able to sprawl out in the rec room downstairs (plumbed for wet bar). This home also has 1st flr laundry and heated 3.5+ car garage with basement access! Primary bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, walk in shower and dual sinks. Red Birch floors, subzero fridge, granite counters, custom Amish cabinets w/soft close, six panel solid doors, Anderson windows & 9' ceilings, round out the other benefits of this custom house. Plenty of storage for everyone's stuff.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $699,400
