5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $674,900

Gorgeous 5 BR/3.5 BA ranch home in the desirable Kilkenny Farms Neighborhood in Waunakee! Open concept floorplan with high end finishes throughout. You’re welcomed by the living room, feat. sprawling windows, coffered ceilings and gas fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone. Fresh and inviting kitchen w/ SS appliances, touch faucet, massive island, and walk-in pantry. Dining space flows into bright flex space, w/ access to deck. Convenient views of the park! Mudroom with built-in leads to 3-car garage and pet washing station. Owners suite has a private BA, w/ dual vanities, tile shower, tub, and walk-in closet. LL has family room w/ wet bar (wired for speakers) and flex room. Down the hall you’ll find 2 additional BR and full BA. No shortage of storage throughout this beautiful home!