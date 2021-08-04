5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $674,900

This former parade home w/ 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms is loaded w/ extra features! 3 car garage w/ cabinets & extension for storage. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, double ovens, marble backsplash, breakfast bar and built in pantry. Tray ceilings in several rooms, central vacuum throughout home and garage, Bose speaker system in several of the common areas & deck. The basement is finished w/ a kitchenette, theater room, gym, game room, bathroom, bedroom, office, w/ a walk out patio area underneath the deck. Anderson windows & California corners. Large master suite w/ double closets. Main floor laundry w/ cabinets for storage and sink. Built in lockers and Underground sprinkler system. Updates include new furnace & a/c 2019, newly painted cedar trim 2020, & new roof 2017.