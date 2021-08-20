 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $669,900

New 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch home by Ganser Construction in the Westview Meadows Neighborhood! Estimated completion August 2021. Features include vaulted great room w/gas fireplace, open kitchen/dining w/island breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry w/appliance shelf. Main level owner suite has tray ceiling, custom private bath w/large tile shower, double vanity, and walk-in closet. Other features include split bedrooms, home office, engineered wood floors, tile floors in all bathrooms, locker cubby and more! Three bedrooms on main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room and full bath, plus two bedrooms that could be used as 2nd office/flex space. Great Waunakee schools!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics