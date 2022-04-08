The total package! What’s not to love about this gorgeous 5 bed/4 bath home on the Meadows of Sixmile Creek golf course? Plenty of room to grow in this spacious home and plenty of room for the toys in the oversized 3 car garage. Awesome layout with quality finishings throughout including real hardwood floors, granite tops, new carpet on main & upper levels. It is hard not to fall in love with views from the floor to ceiling windows in the great room. This sought after layout offers a main level primary suite, office space, breakfast nook, dining room and beautiful kitchen that leads out to the maintenance free deck and fenced yard. Downstairs is an entertainer’s dream. Huge living area with a SECOND FULL KITCHEN, dining area and 5th bedroom with full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $625,000
