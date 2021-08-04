5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $624,000

Welcoming 5 bedroom home in Waunakee’s desirable Southbridge neighborhood. Enjoy all the space this home has to offer from its living room w/soaring ceilings & gas FP to its spacious eat-in kitchen featuring newer ss appliances (Viking stove), ample cabinet & counter space including a sprawling island & access to the deck overlooking the mature backyard. The main level is completed by a full bath, cubby space, an office/flex room & formal dining. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including the primary w/attached ensuite featuring dv sinks, a walk in shower & jetted tub. The LL offers add’l living space w/ another gas FP, a rec room, wet bar, remaining bedroom, full bath, gym/flex room w/ two separate walkouts to the stamped patio & backyard. 3 car garage is an added plus!