 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $609,900

You will be blown away when you walk into this beautiful two story home in Kilkenny Farms. The functional open concept is perfect for everyday living & entertaining. Stunning kitchen features a massive Quartz island w/breakfast bar, beautiful tile backsplash, SS appliances, a large pantry all overlooking the living room w/ cozy gas FP & custom built-ins. Enjoy summer nights grilling on the composite deck overlooking the backyard. Main level is completed by the office & mudroom off the 3 car garage. Upstairs features 4 great sized bedrooms including the gorgeous primary w/ attached en suite w/ WIC, DV sinks & sleek walk in shower. Add’l full bath & upstairs laundry is a huge perk! Walkout LL is great for entertaining w/ stunning wet bar, rec & living space along w/ 5th bed & full bath!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lava spills down the side of the Cumbre Vieja

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics